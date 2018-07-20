Público
Caso Corina El Gobierno informó "por error" de que Juan Carlos I iría a la toma de posesión de Duque

Incluyó en la referencia del Consejo de Gobierno la aprobación de un Real Decreto que le confería la representación de España en el nombramiento del presidente de Colombia, y luego dijo que la decisión todavía no estaba tomada.

El rey Felipe VI, junto a su padre, Juan Carlos I. - EFE

El Gobierno, en la habitual referencia del Consejo de Ministros, recogía este viernes que se había aprobado un Real Decreto por el que confería al rey emérito Juan Carlos I la representación de España en los actos de posesión del presidente de la República de Colombia, Iván Duque, para informar posteriormente de que había sido todo “un error.

De hecho, en la web de La Moncloa donde se suele reproducir la referencia del Consejo de Ministros, desapareció este Real Decreto y, según fuentes del Ejecutivo, no se ha llegado a publicar en el BOE.

Las explicaciones oficiales apuntan escuetamente a que “ha sido un error” del Ministerio de la Presidencia, que no está todavía tomada la decisión de quién acudirá a dicha toma de posesión, pero que España tendrá una importante representación como ha sido lo habitual en estos casos, aunque todavía no está decidido quién será.

El “error” ha levantado todo tipo de suspicacias, ya que la asistencia en este acto del rey Juan Carlos sería la primera presencia pública del monarca desde que estalló el escándalo de sus grabaciones con la princesa Corina y los presuntos escándalos de cobro de comisiones y cuentas en Suiza.

Además, se da la circunstancia de que este viernes la Audiencia Nacional decidió abrir una investigación sobre estos hechos.

