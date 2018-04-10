El Gobierno justifica los elogios de Dancausa a un ministro franquista: "Fue a título individual"

Son declaraciones a título personal. Esta es la justificación del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy a las alabanzas que su delegada en Madrid, Concepción Dancausa, dedicó al ministro franquista Fernando Suárez, quien, entre otras cosas, estaba sentado en el Consejo de Ministros que dio el enterado a la condena a muerte de los últimos fusilados por la dictadura. Concretamente, la delegada del Gobierno en Madrid señaló en Twitter que Suárez era un "gran político que había hecho mucho por España".

El Gobierno, sin embargo, no considera que haya nada reprochable en estas declaraciones y se ha limitado a señalar que los comentarios de Dancausa se realizaron "en su cuenta personal de Twitter, a título personal, como ciudadana particular" y "no como Delegada del Gobierno". Para el Ejecutivo, por tanto, no parece un problema que uno de sus miembros alabe a un ministro de la dictadura que está actualmente imputado en Argentina en la causa que investiga al franquismo por genocidio y/o crímenes de lesa humanidad.

Magnifica entrevista de un gran politico que hizo mucho por España https://t.co/xgAffB6BKO — Concha Dancausa (@ConchaDancausa) February 25, 2018

Esta ha sido la respuesta que el Ejecutivo ha ofrecido a la pregunta parlamentaria formulada por el senador de Podemos Joan Comorera, que interpelaba al Gobierno si compartía el "aplauso público" de la delegada del Gobierno en Madrid "a la apología del genocidio ideológico y del fascismo". Sin embargo, el Gobierno no responde a la pregunta. Se limita a señalar que son comentarios "a título individual".

"En primer lugar, el Gobierno, como acostumbra, vuelve a no responder a lo que le preguntamos. En segundo lugar, y mucho más sorprendente, es que la justificación que da el Gobierno es que la señora Dancausa hacía esas declaraciones a través de Twitter y por tanto a título personal. Nosotros creemos que cuando alguien ocupa un cargo público lo hace 24 horas al día y no puede excusarse en que utilizaba las redes sociales a título personal", explica a Público Comorera, que señala que la sensación que le queda es que "este Gobierno está penetrado totalmente por las ideas y el pensamiento franquista".