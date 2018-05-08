El Gobierno no retirará el ducado de Franco y reprocha al PSOE que no lo haya eliminado 

El ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, ha justificado este martes el mantenimiento del ducado de los Franco, ha recordado que "no genera ningún privilegio" y ha reprochado al PSOE que durante sus gobiernos no promoviera ninguna reforma dirigida en este sentido y ahora le parezca le parezca algo "tan importante".
Así se ha manifestado el titular de Justicia en respuesta a una pregunta que le ha planteado en el Pleno de la cámara alta la senadora del PSOE Fuensanta Lima, a quien ha recordado que este título fue concedido por el Rey Juan Carlos I en 1975 y que lo adecuado es cumplir las leyes sobre títulos nobiliarios que están en vigor.
"Promueva una reforma legislativa y los grupos lo estudiaremos con detenimiento", le ha sugerido
"Promueva una reforma legislativa y los grupos lo estudiaremos con detenimiento", le ha sugerido. En su intervención, la senadora del PSOE ha recordado al ministro que el dictador recompensó a 39 militares golpistas con títulos nobiliarios y que otorgó a su hija un ducado para perpetuar su apellido, y ha calificado de "indignante" el mantenimiento de esta situación porque atenta contra la Memoria Histórica y contra nuestra democracia.
"Me pregunto si en otro país se otorgan títulos en nombre de Pinochet o Hitler", ha añadido Lima, que recuerda al PP que cuando accedió al Gobierno "recogió el testigo" para seguir fortaleciendo la democracia.
"Dígame como demócrata que va a dar un paso adelante paralizando el procedimiento -ha manifestado Lima-. "Esto no es cuestión de ganar un debate sino de engrandecer nuestra democracia y mostrar respeto a los familiares de quienes fueron asesinados". Por su parte, Catalá ha subrayado que ostentar el ducado de Franco "no confiere ningún privilegio" al tratarse de un título únicamente honorífico.
