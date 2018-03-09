El Gobierno evita cualquier amago de autocrítica por su posición sobre el 8-M, tras el éxito de la huelga feminista y de las múltiples manifestaciones que sacaron a las calles de toda la geografía española a cientos de miles de mujeres y hombres, este jueves. Esquiva la autocrítica, responde escuetamente a las críticas presidente gallego, Alberto Núñez Feijóo —uno de los barones del PP con más peso—, pero se ve obligado a redirigir su discurso.
El portavoz del Ejecutivo, Iñigo Méndez de Vigo, ha afirmado este viernes que están "satisfechos" y miran "muy positivamente" las manifestaciones del jueves, y ha asegurado que la igualdad sigue siendo una de las "prioridades" del Gobierno. "Seguimos luchando por tomar más medidas", respondía también a Feijóo, sin citarlo, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros.
Y, si en las últimas semanas el PP mantuvo que la huelga era "elitista", que favorecía "el enfrentamiento" entre hombres y mujeres, y trató de venderla como una iniciativa propia de la extrema izquierda —"Es la manifestación de Pablo Iglesias"—, hoy cambia de tercio: al Gobierno "le parece muy bien la muestra de comprensión y solidaridad" que suponen estas movilizaciones, según su portavoz, que también sigue la estela de la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, y reconoce el carácter "transversal" de esta jornada.
En la misma línea, Méndez de Vigo ha rescatado el Pacto Nacional sobre conciliación y racionalización de horarios, en el que la ministra de Empleo, Fátima Báñez, está "trabajando con agentes sociales", y ha aseverado que las negociaciones están muy avanzadas.
No ha concretado fecha para que se materialice esta iniciativa, que ya fue anunciada por la propia Báñez en diciembre de 2016. "El Gobierno responde con hechos", mitineaba el también ministro de Cultura, aseverando que "donde algunos predican, nosotros damos trigo".
En esencia, el portavoz del Ejecutivo ha tirado de datos —ocupación de mujeres, número de mujeres autónomas, etcétera— para reivindicar los esfuerzos del PP en esta materia, y sólo ha admitido que deberán seguir trabajando "probablemente con más fuerza". Y esto es lo más parecido a reconocer que el Gobierno midió mal el alcance de esta jornada. "Hemos comprobado que es un tema que preocupa a todos, hombres y mujeres", zanjaba.
(Habrá ampliación)
