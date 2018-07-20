El Gobierno ha propuesto al exministro de Administraciones Públicas (2004-2007) Jordi Sevilla para presidir Red Eléctrica en sustitución de José Folgado, quien asumió el cargo en marzo de 2012, fuentes conocedoras de la propuesta.
El nombramiento de Sevilla, que coordinó el programa económico del PSOE para las elecciones de 2015 y 2016 por encargo de Pedro Sánchez, deberá ser ratificado por el consejo de administración de Red Eléctrica, compañía participada en un 20 % por la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI).
Entre los asuntos pendientes a afrontar por Red Eléctrica, destaca la posible compra de la compañía de satélites Hispasat a Abertis.
Sevilla (Valencia, 1956), actualmente vicepresidente de la consultora Llorente y Cuenca, es licenciado en Económicas, funcionario por oposición y miembro del Cuerpo Superior de Técnicos Comerciales y Economistas del Estado desde 1983.
Militante del PSOE, fue asesor del grupo parlamentario socialista en el Congreso (1998-2000) y secretario de Política Económica y Ocupación de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal (julio de 2000-julio de 2004), con José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero como secretario general.
A lo largo de su carrera profesional en la Administración ha sido jefe de la Sección de Asistencia Técnica en la Dirección General de Transacciones Exteriores del Ministerio de Economía y Hacienda (1983); subdirector territorial en la Dirección Territorial de Economía y Comercio (1983-1985), en Valencia; y jefe del Servicio de Productos Hortifrutícolas y Aceites en la Dirección General de Comercio Exterior (1985).
Entre 1985 y 1990 fue asesor económico del Gabinete de Presidencia del Gobierno y jefe de gabinete del ministro de Agricultura de 1991 a 1993, cartera que entonces ocupaba Pedro Solbes, con quien también fue jefe de gabinete 1993 como ministro de Economía y Hacienda desde 1993 a 1996.
También fue asesor de economía de Joaquín Almunia durante la etapa en la que éste fue secretario general del PSOE (1997-1998).
Ha sido miembro del comité de redacción de la revista "Debats" (1984-1985), consejero de la Sociedad de Desarrollo Industrial de Extremadura (Sodiex) (1987-1988) y del Instituto Español de Comercio Exterior (ICEX) (1988-1990).
El 12 de marzo de 2000 fue elegido diputado por Castellón en la VII legislatura, en la que fue portavoz de Economía del PSOE en el Congreso, vocal de la Diputación Permanente y miembro de la comisión de Infraestructuras.
Fue uno de los encargados de la redacción del programa electoral socialista para las elecciones del 14 de marzo de 2004, que ganó el PSOE y en las que volvió a ser elegido diputado por Castellón.
Tras la victoria socialista fue nombrado ministro de Administraciones Públicas del Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, cargo que abandonó en julio de 2007 y en el que fue sustituido por Elena Salgado.
