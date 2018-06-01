El Ejecutivo central ha publicado en la madrugada d este viernes en el Diario Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC) el decreto de nombramiento del vicepresidente y de los consejeros que formarán el Gobierno catalán y que fue firmado por el president Quim Torra el pasado 29 de mayo.
El decreto, que entra en vigor este viernes, día de su publicación, consta de 14 artículos en los que se recogen los nombres y cargos de los consejeros que componen el nuevo Gobierno de la Generalitat.
El Gobierno de España había autorizado el jueves la publicación de estos nombramientos en el DOGC y, conforme a lo establecido en el acuerdo aprobado en su día por el Senado, la toma de posesión de los consejeros supondrá de forma automática el levantamiento del artículo 155.
Según consta en el articulado del decreto, los consejeros del nuevo Gobierno de la Generalitat de Catalunya son los siguientes: Pere Aragonès (Economía y Hacienda y vicepresidente), Elsa Artadi (Presidencia y portavoz), Ernest Maragall (Acción Exterior, Relaciones Institucionales y Transparencia), Miquel Buch (Interior) y Josep Bargalló (Enseñanza).
También serán consejeros Alba Vergés (Salud), Damià Calvet (Territorio y Sostenibilidad), Laura Borràs (Cultura), Ester Capella (Justicia), Chakir El Homrani (Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias), Maria Àngels Chacón ((Empresa y Conocimiento), Jordi Puigneró (Políticas Digitales y Administración Pública) y Teresa Jordá (Agricultura, Ganadería, Pesca y Alimentación).
El Ejecutivo central se había negado a publicar la lista inicial de consejeros que quería nombrar Torra debido a que dos de ellos (Jordi Turull y Josep Rull) se encuentran en prisión y otros dos (Toni Comín y Lluís Puig) están huidos de España.
El martes pasado el president Torra rectificó y sacó de la lista a esos cuatro consejeros, por lo que, una vez publicado el decreto de nombramiento del nuevo Gobierno catalán en el DOGC, se procederá a la toma de posesión de los nuevos cargos y el artículo 155 quedará sin vigor en Catalunya
