Catalunya El Gobierno recurrirá la reforma para investir a distancia a Puigdemont

Los servicios jurídicos ya tienen listo el recurso para presentarlo si se debate en el Parlament, según fuentes del Ejecutivo

El presidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, y su vicepresidente, Oriol Junqueras,izz., en el pleno monográfico del Parlament en respuesta a la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución. | EFE

Los servicios jurídicos del Estado tienen ya preparado el recurso contra la reforma de la Ley de Presidencia de la Generalitat para presentarlo si finalmente se debate, después de que la Junta de Portavoces del Parlament haya rechazado retirar la propuesta del orden del día del pleno de hoy y mañana.

Según han confirmado hoy fuentes del Gobierno, el recurso está listo para presentarlo en el momento en el que se proceda al debate de esta reforma, pensada para poder investir a distancia a Carles Puigdemont.

Las fuentes del Gobierno han recordado que el Tribunal Constitucional ya advirtió a los responsables de la Cámara autonómica catalana de la obligación de respetar las resoluciones del alto tribunal.

JxCat, ERC y la CUP han hecho valer esta mañana su mayoría en la Junta de Portavoces del Parlament para tumbar una petición de Ciudadanos que solicitaba la retirada de ese punto del orden del día, que está previsto que se vote mañana.

Cs había pedido la retirada después de que el Consejo de Garantías Estatutarias dictaminara por unanimidad que la investidura a distancia del president no encaja en el marco de la Constitución y el Estatut.

Tras ese informe, JxCat ha presentado tres enmiendas a su reforma, entre ellas una nueva disposición adicional en la que se plantea iniciar en el plazo de un mes "las modificaciones del reglamento" de la Cámara catalana "necesarias" para "cumplir los requerimientos establecidos por esta ley", para posibilitar una investidura a distancia del president.

Incluso aunque se vote mañana, el anunciado recurso del Gobierno y los plazos que marca la propia reforma para su plena ejecución hacen difícilmente viable una investidura de Puigdemont antes de que finalice el plazo del 22 de mayo, cuando se procedería a la disolución del Parlament y a la convocatoria automática de elecciones.

