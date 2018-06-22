Público
Público

RTVE El Gobierno renueva RTVE por decreto ley de manera urgente y transitoria

El Congreso y el Senado tendrán que elegir en 15 días a los diez miembros del Consejo de Administración de la corporación pública, de entre los cuales se designará en un mes a su futuro presidente.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista de la torre el 'Pirulí', centro de comunicaciones de RTVE. EFE

Vista de la torre el "Pirulí", centro de comunicaciones de RTVE. EFE

El Gobierno ha aprobado hoy un decreto ley para renovar de forma urgente y transitoria el Consejo de Administración y al presidente de RTVE, ante el vacío de poder que se produce tras la salida de José Antonio Sánchez y hasta que se elija por concurso público a su sustituto.

La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, ha explicado en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros que el Congreso y el Senado tendrán que elegir en 15 días a los diez miembros del Consejo de Administración de la corporación pública, de entre los cuales se designará en un mes a su futuro presidente. (Habrá ampliación).

Etiquetas