El Gobierno dice que revisará los delitos sexuales en el Código Penal tras la sentencia de 'La Manada'

El ministro portavoz del Gobierno, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, ha anunciado que el Ejecutivo analizará, a petición del ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, si los delitos sexuales están bien tipificados en el Código Penal de 1995.
En este sentido, el portavoz sugiere la posibilidad de actualizar el ordenamiento jurídico para la tipificación de los delitos de agresión sexual y abuso.
La petición de Catalá se ha producido, según ha explicado el ministro portavoz, tras la sentencia de la Audiencia de Navarra que ha condenado a cada uno de los cinco jóvenes conocidos como La Manada a 9 años de cárcel por un delito continuado de abuso sexual con prevalimiento y no por agresión sexual.
