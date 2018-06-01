Público
Público

El Gobierno saliente se jacta de las dificultades que tendrá Sánchez con los Presupuestos: "La fiesta ha comenzado"

Fuentes del Ejecutivo saliente subrayan que ya hay al menos tres vetos a la totalidad a la Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018 elaborados por el Gobierno Rajoy. Sacan pecho por el trabajo realizado estos seis años y medio, y restan importancia al hecho de que les hayan desalojado de La Moncloa: "Hemos pasado cosas peores"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La vicepresidenta Soraya Sáez de Santamaría, acompañada del presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, en el momento de votar durante la segunda jornada de la moción de censura presentada por el PSOE. EFE/Javier Lizón

La vicepresidenta Soraya Sáez de Santamaría, acompañada del presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, en el momento de votar durante la segunda jornada de la moción de censura presentada por el PSOE. EFE/Javier Lizón

"La fiesta ha comenzado". Así se jactan fuentes del Gobierno saliente de las dificultades que a todas luces encontrará el nuevo jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, para aprobar la Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018, después del éxito de su moción de censura a Mariano Rajoy.

Son las cuentas elaboradas por el Gobierno del PP y, para satisfacción de los conservadores, Sánchez, que las criticó con dureza, debe ahora "comérselas con patatas" -por usar la expresión del propio Rajoy-.

En concreto, desde el Ejecutivo saliente recuerdan que en el Senado ya hay registradas al menos tres vetos a la totalidad a las cuentas públicas (PDeCAT, Compromís y Bildu).

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas