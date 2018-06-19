El diario ABC ha tenido que rectificar una noticia sobre una supuesta subvención del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a los sindicatos tras una carta al director de UGT y CCOO. El medio de Bieito Rubido publicó este lunes una información con el título Pedro Sánchez riega con 9 millones de euros a los sindicatos, una noticia "falsa", ya que esa cantidad de dinero fue aprobada el 5 de junio, fecha en la que Mariano Rajoy seguía al frente del Ejecutivo.
"La información es totalmente falsa cuando afirma que 'el Gobierno unos días después de tomar posesión, aprobó una inyección de liquidez a los sindicatos'. Resulta que el Gobierno actual tomó posesión el día 8 de junio y la subvención se aprobó el 5 de junio, por lo que fue el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy el que la tramitó", reza la misiva firmada por la vicesecretaria general de UGT, Cristina Antoñanzas, y la secretaria de comunicación de CCOO, Empar Pablo.
Los sindicatos explican en la carta que dicho dinero se otorga anualmente de forma ordinaria. Así, el Gobierno de Rajoy, cuando llegó al Ejecutivo, "tardó 15 días en recortarla". Desde 2011, esta subvención "se ha mantenido congelada en la misma cuantía e, incluso, en 2015 y 2016, dejó de otorgarse por decisión del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, a pesar de estar aprobada", recuerdan.
Para CCOO y UGT, "llama poderosamente la atención que el diario ABC haya tardado tan poco tiempo en intentar sembrar la desconfianza en los sindicatos y en el gobierno socialista, después de tan solo diez días en el poder. La noticia, que venden como una 'exclusiva', no es sino un intento rastrero de atacar de nuevo a los representantes de los trabajadores y trabajadoras de este país", critican los sindicatos.
