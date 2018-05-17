El Gobierno veta la ley de alquileres del PSOE porque Hacienda dejaría de ingresar 2.121 millones

El Gobierno ha vetado la tramitación en el Congreso de una proposición de ley del PSOE para fomentar el alquiler, que incluye exenciones y deducciones fiscales por el arrendamiento de viviendas, porque su aplicación supondría una merma de ingresos para Hacienda que ha cuantificado en 2.121,6 millones.
Así lo detalla el Ejecutivo en el escrito de disconformidad con la tramitación de esta iniciativa que ha remitido al Congreso. Una vez más el Gobierno vuelve a utilizar la potestad que le otorga el artículo 134.6 de la Constitución para frenar el debate de las normas que aumenten el gasto o suponga una minoración de ingresos.
La Mesa del Congreso, controlada por PP y Ciudadanos, deberá decidir si avala este veto o vota en contra del mismo
A partir de ahora, la Mesa del Congreso, controlada por PP y Ciudadanos, deberá decidir si avala este veto o, por el contrario, vota en contra del mismo y autoriza la tramitación de la iniciativa. De momento todo está a la espera de las decisiones que se adopten a raíz del informe jurídico sobre los efectos de la sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional que dio la razón a la Cámara Baja en su determinación de desoír el veto del Ejecutivo a una iniciativa del PSOE sobre la Ley de Mejora de la Calidad Educativa (LOMCE).
En su escrito de veto, el Gobierno señala que la exclusión del gravamen de las ganancias patrimoniales obtenidas por la transmisión de un inmueble siempre que el importe se reinvierta en adquirir un inmueble destinado al alquiler durante un plazo mínimo de diez años produciría una disminución de ingresos de 1.100 millones, pues alcanzaría a 232.000 declaraciones.
El PSOE plantea que puedan acogerse a esta medida propietarios que alquilan en el marco de una actividad económica y los que generan rendimientos del capital mobiliario.
Asimismo, la exención de los rendimientos inmobiliarios por viviendas sujetas a alquileres cuando el arrendatario tenga entre 18 y 30 años y rendimientos de trabajo o actividades económicas superiores al indicador público de renta alcanzaría a 1.237.000 contribuyentes y supondría un descenso de 571,6 millones en la recaudación, según los cálculos del Gobierno.
Por último, el Ejecutivo sostiene que reimplantar la deducción por alquiler habitual a contribuyentes con base imponible inferior a 30.000 euros beneficiaría a 1.215.000 personas, afectando a los ingresos en 450 millones de euros.
