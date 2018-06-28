El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez ya ha hablado con la familia de Franco y con la Iglesia para que la exhumación de los restos del dictador del Valle de los Caídos se lleve a cabo "a la mayor brevedad" y de la manera más "impecable y exquisita" posible.
"Ya hemos hecho los contactos suficientes, estamos viendo las fórmulas jurídicas y luego será la acometida material de trasladar esos restos", ha explicado la vicepresidenta, ministra de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes e Igualdad, Carmen Calvo, en una entrevista en TVE.
Calvo ha subrayado que el Ejecutivo cumple así un mandato del Congreso y que lo va a hacer "cuanto antes, mejor", entre otras cosas porque la democracia española "ya va tardando de dejar de tener en un lugar de honor a un dictador".
No obstante, ha recordado que "estas cosas en un Estado de derecho tienen unos procedimientos y rigores que el Gobierno menos que nadie se puede saltar".
En esa línea ha confirmado que ya están hechos los contactos con la Iglesia, que gestiona la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos, y con la familia de Francisco Franco, "porque se trata de unos restos humanos que también tienen que tener todo el decoro que corresponde".
Tras insistir en que al Gobierno le "interesa hacerlo a la mayor brevedad posible, porque como son cosas que estamos tardando conviene no dar más vueltas", Calvo se ha comprometido a exhumar los restos de Franco "de la manera más impecable, con arreglo a nuestro Estado de derecho" y a convertir el Valle de los Caídos en un "lugar de la memoria común y donde encontremos por fin el cierre de muchas heridas".
