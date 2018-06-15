El Govern balear ha acordado retirar la Medalla de Oro de la Comunidad Autónoma concedida al ex duque de Palma, Iñaki Urdangarin, en 1998 durante el gobierno de Jaume Matas.
Según ha explicado la portavoz del Govern, Pilar Costa, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consell de Govern, el Ejecutivo autonómico actúa de oficio en cumplimiento de un artículo del decreto que regula la concesión de estos galardones, tras haber sido condenado Urdangarin en sentencia firme por el caso Nóos.
