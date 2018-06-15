Público
Público

Urdangarín El Govern de Baleares le retira la Medalla de Oro a Urdangarin 

El ex duque de Palma recibió el galardón en 1998, durante el gobierno de Jaume Matas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Iñaki Urdangarín - EFE

Iñaki Urdangarín - EFE

El Govern balear ha acordado retirar la Medalla de Oro de la Comunidad Autónoma concedida al ex duque de Palma, Iñaki Urdangarin, en 1998 durante el gobierno de Jaume Matas.

Según ha explicado la portavoz del Govern, Pilar Costa, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consell de Govern, el Ejecutivo autonómico actúa de oficio en cumplimiento de un artículo del decreto que regula la concesión de estos galardones, tras haber sido condenado Urdangarin en sentencia firme por el caso Nóos.

Etiquetas