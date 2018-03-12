Público
Público

Caso Púnica Granados no acude a declarar por la querella de Cifuentes porque la Policía no lo localizó

La presidenta madrileña lo denunció por supuestos delitos contra la integridad moral, calumnias e injurias, pero la defensa del exsecretario general del PP regional asegura que desconocía la citación y argumenta que se enteró a través de la prensa

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El exconsejero y ex secretario general del PP madrileño, Francisco Granados, a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional. E.P.

Foto de archivo de Francisco Granados, a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional. / EP


El exsecretario general del PP de Madrid Francisco Granados no ha acudido a declarar este lunes ante el Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Madrid porque no se le ha conseguido notificar la citación por la querella de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.


Según han confirmado fuentes jurídicas, la Policía Judicial intentó notificar al exdirigente popular tanto el contenido de la querella como el día señalado para su declaración. Sin embargo, los esfuerzos se culminaron sin éxito. Ante esta situación, Granados, que "solo conoce la querella por los medios de comunicación", ha decidido junto a su defensa no declarar. Ahora, se deberá fijar una nueva fecha.


En cualquier caso, el exconsejero de Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid está citado este jueves para declarar por tercera vez en el marco del caso Púnica ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón. Además, deberá comparecer mañana ante el Congreso de los Diputados para dar explicaciones sobre esta presunta trama.


La presidenta madrileña presentó la querella criminal el pasado 15 de febrero mediante un procurador y un abogado particulares, sin intervención de los servicios jurídicos de la Comunidad de Madrid. En concreto, Cifuentes considera que las manifestaciones del exsecretario del PP madrileño ante la Audiencia Nacional el pasado 12 de febrero, en el marco del Caso Púnica, vulneraron los artículos 205, 206, 208, 209, 211 y 173.1 del Código Penal, o lo que es lo mismo, delitos contra la integridad moral, calumnias e injurias.


El escrito de querella ponía de relieve que lo que se había producido "no era tanto el legítimo ejercicio del derecho de defensa, sino un espurio uso de la palabra para descalificar y dañar el buen nombre, honor e imagen de Cifuentes, plenamente encuadrable en el término jurídico de la injuria".


Las manifestaciones de Granados, según señala la querella, respondían también al tipo penal de la calumnia, al pretender relacionarla con actuaciones delictivas de financiación irregular, agravándose la misma al haberse realizado con publicidad.


A todo ello sumaba la querella el delito contra la integridad moral, al suponer estas declaraciones "un ataque de carácter personal, desconectado de cualquier interés procesal, que conllevaba una ofensa directa y gratuita contra la dignidad de Cifuentes".

Etiquetas