El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha dicho que si el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena decidiera trasladar a las cárceles catalanas a los exmiembros del Govern de la Generalitat encarcelados en prisiones de Madrid, "se podría y se debería" evaluar.
De este modo se ha manifestado Grande-Marlaska en una entrevista en Onda Cero, donde ha recordado que cuando los reclusos están en prisión provisional, es decir, cuando aún no han sido condenados, es el juez quién decide si son trasladados de cárcel e, incluso, en qué prisión deben permanecer.
No ocurre así cuando ya cumplen condena, ya que cuando hay sentencia firme -ha continuado el ministro- ya es competencia de Interior, de Instituciones Penitenciarias, determinar el centro donde el penado debe permanecer teniendo en cuenta una serie de criterios y las propias características del interno.
Pero cuando son presos preventivos, como es el caso del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras y de los exconsellers, están a disposición del órgano judicial que ha dictado la resolución.
Y es por ello, ha añadido Grande-Marlaska- por lo que normalmente el juez decide que ingresen en prisión provisional en una cárcel próxima al órgano judicial que lleva a cabo el procedimiento por si es necesario hacer más diligencias, citarle, etc...
De todos modos, si el juez cree que en tiempo prudencial transitorio, por ejemplo cinco meses, no va a necesitar requerir al preso y estima que no hay inconveniente alguno en trasladarle de cárcel, podría tomar esa decisión.
"Se podría y se debería evaluar", ha resaltado Grande-Marlaska, quien ha insistido que, en todo caso, es el juez competente en la causa quien debe manifestar que no existe ningún inconveniente.
En suma, se trataría de "conjugar los dos intereses", los del preso y los de instrucción de la causa, para que ésta no se vea afectada.
