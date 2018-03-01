Público
Un grupo de eurodiputados de varias nacionalidades visita el Valle de los Caídos

La visita ha sido impulsada por el grupo de Memoria Histórica del Parlamento Europeo del Parlamento Europeo y Podemos.

Vista del Valle de los Caídos. REUTERS

Un grupo de eurodiputados de varias nacionalidades visitarán este viernes el Valle de los Caídos con la intención de "dar a conocer internacionalmente la situación de impunidad en el Estado español" con los crímenes del franquismo. La visita ha sido impulsada por el grupo de Memoria Histórica del Parlamento Europeo del Parlamento Europeo y Podemos.

Concretamente, participarán en la visita los eurodiputados españoles José Couso, Ana Miranda (BNG), Izaskun Bilbao (PNV) y Miguel Urbán (Podemos) y los extranjeros Martin Schirdewan (Die Linke), Stelios Kouloglou (Syriza), Ana Gomes (PS-S&D) y Antonio Marinho e Pinto (Partido Democrático Republicano-ALDE). 

En concreto, según informa Podemos en una nota de prensa, los eurodiputados visitarán "varios monumentos franquistas", entre los que cita "el recinto del Valle de Cuelgamuros y el Cementerio Parroquial de San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

Posteriormente a esta visita los eurodiputados ofrecerán una rueda de prensa en el Congreso de los Diputados a las 13.30 horas. 

