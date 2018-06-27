Público
Guardia Civil El magistrado Félix Azón será el nuevo director de la Guardia Civil

El ministro del Interior, Grande-Marlaska, ha propuesto para el cargo a un antiguo miembro del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).

Felix Azón, nuevo Director General de la Guardia Civil. / EFE

El antiguo vocal del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Félix Azón, será el nuevo director general de la GuardiaCivil, a propuesta del ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Fuentes conocedoras de la decisión han confirmado el nombramiento de Azón, adelantado por el periódico 20minutos.es y que aún debe ser aprobado por el Consejo de Ministros.

El nombramiento de Félix Azón se hará previsiblemente el próximo viernes, sustituyendo así, al también juez, José Manuel Holgado al frente del instituto armado.

Azón fue vocal del Consejo General del Poder Judicial entre 2008 y 2013 y posteriormente fue propuesto por el Parlamento de Aragón (a iniciativa del PSOE) para ocupar una de las vacantes del Tribunal Constitucional.

Es un especialista en Derecho Laboral, nacido en Almunia de San Juan (Huesca) en 1955 y fue magistrado en la Sala de lo Social del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña desde 1999 y hasta 2008.

En el Consejo General del Poder Judicial permaneció cinco años y fue uno de los cinco vocales que pidieron la dimisión de su presidente, Carlos Dívar, por presunta malversación de fondos. También ha impartido la docencia en la Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED), en la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona y en la Pompeu Fabra.

