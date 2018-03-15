Público
Catalunya La Guardia Civil registra las sedes de la Generalitat y Òmnium Cultural en busca de más pruebas contra el 1-O

El juez ordena tomar declaración a Antoni Molons, el que fuera secretario de Difusión y Atención Ciudadana de la Generalitat con el expresidente. El magistrado busca el rastro del dinero destinado a la publicidad del referéndum

Dos agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra hacen guardia en la entrada del Palau de la Generalitat, en Bacelona, en una foto de archivo REUTERS/Jon Nazca

El titular del Juzgado de instrucción número 13 de Barcelona ha ordenado este jueves que se registre la sede de Omnium Cultural y el domicilio y despacho en el departamento de Presidencia de la Generalitat de uno de los investigados por posibles pagos relacionados con el referéndum del 1 de octubre, han informado  fuentes de la investigación.

En el marco de estas diligencias, el juez ha ordenado tomar declaración al investigado Antoni Molons, el que fuera secretario de Difusión y Atención Ciudadana de la Generalitat con el expresidente fugado Carles Puigdemont.

Algunos medios aseguran que Molons ha sido detenido, pero de momento la detención no se ha producido: segú Europa Press, de momento, Molons acompaña a los agentes los registros y es previsible que sea detenido para la toma de declaración. Molons,  un alto cargo del Govern que ya declaró anteriormente sobre las campañas de publicidad para animar a participar en el referéndum que había suspendido el Tribunal Constitucional y luego declaró ilegal.

Las campañas de publicidad en medios de comunicación sobre el referéndum ilegal del pasado 1 de octubre tuvieron un coste 502.639 euros, según la investigación preliminar de la Guardia Civil. El Instituto Armado ha analizado facturas y tomado diversas declaraciones de altos cargos y empresarios para rastrear el dinero público usado con tal fin tanto en el anuncio emitido por TV3 como para la campaña previa sobre el registro de catalanes en el extranjero.

