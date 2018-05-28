El exvicepresidente del Gobierno y exvicesecretario general del PSOE Alfonso Guerra cree que la moción de censura de Pedro Sánchez contra Mariano Rajoy debería ser para "disolver la cámara y convocar elecciones al día siguiente", ya que Sánchez se puede encontrar que "lo que tiene después es peor" que Rajoy.
Guerra se ha referido así, en una entrevista en la SER, a la posibilidad de que la moción saliera adelante con el apoyo de Unidos Podemos y los partidos independentistas. A su juicio, la salida correcta a la moción planteada por el PSOE sería que Cs la apoyara, con el compromiso del PSOE de convocar elecciones "inmediatas".
La otra posibilidad -ha opinado- es que Sánchez pierda la moción, pero al día siguiente "todo el parlamento vaya al Congreso y le diga a Rajoy: vamos a tumbar todo lo que traiga, para que se vaya". En ese caso, Rajoy "aguantaría dos semanas, pero la tercera semana no aguanta, se tiene que ir", ha apostado el veterano socialista, para quien el PSOE que dirige que Pedro Sánchez es "muy diferente" al que dirigió él.
