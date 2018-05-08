La Fiscalía Anticorrupción rebajará de forma "sensible" la petición de condena del exsecretario general del PP valenciano Ricardo Costa por su arrepentimiento y colaboración en la financiación ilegal del partido, aunque superará los dos años de cárcel, según informa la Ser. Del mismo modo, mantiene las penas para el resto de acusados.
En la rebaja para Ricardo Costa ha influido su actitud en el juicio por la Gürtel y su colaboración en otras causas abiertas contra el PP de Valencia, como la operación Taula. Anticorrupción apenas variará su petición de condena para el resto de acusados.
A Costa se le pedían 7 años y nueve meses de cárcel, pero la condena no tendrá atenuantes. Se ajustará al mínimo exigido por la ley en cuanto a los delitos que se le imputan como falsedad documental y delitos electorales. De cualquier modo, superará los dos años de cárcel.
Aún así, la Fiscalía considerará "acreditada" la financiación ilegal del PP valenciano durante las elecciones de 2007 y 2008 y la presidencia de Francisco Camps. El PP contó con una red de empresarios que abonaban gastos electorales generados por la Gürtel mediante facturación falsa.
El tribunal escucha este martes todas las conclusiones y dejar visto para sentencia el juicio por la Gürtel. El juez concederá 30 minutos a cada parte, en una sesión en la sede de la Audiencia Nacional de San Fernando de Henares.
