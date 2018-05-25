Público
Gürtel Rajoy, después de que la Audiencia cuestione su credibilidad: "Esto es muy relativo"

Finalmente el presidente del Gobierno no viajará a Kiev para presenciar la final de la Liga de Campeones. En otras ocasiones, como cuando España pidió el rescate bancario -que hoy su Ejecutivo se empeña en obviar-, Rajoy sí acudió a Polonia para ver el primer partido de España en la Eurocopa.

El presidente del gobierno Mariano Rajoy, durante su comparecencia ante los medios en el Palacio de la Moncloa. - EFE

Fue el primer presidente del Gobierno en activo en comparecer ante un tribunal; preside el primer partido condenado por corrupción en la historia de la democracia, y la Audiencia Nacional ha puesto en duda su credibilidad como testigo. Pero nada de esto parece preocupar a Mariano Rajoy.

La sentencia sobre la Gürtel, revelada este jueves, cuestiona claramente la credibilidad del testimonio de Rajoy y otros testigos, pronunciándose en la misma línea que la Fiscalía Anticorrupción. Esta concluyó que el presidente del Gobierno y otros dirigentes del PP no dijeron la verdad ante el tribunal para evitar el "reproche social".

Sin embargo, este viernes, preguntado por si se siente legitimado para seguir al frente del Gobierno, después de que su credibilidad quedase en entredicho, Rajoy se mostraba impertérrito.

"¿Quién reparte certificados de credibilidad?"; "Creo que los certificados de credibilidad los reparten los ciudadanos"; "¿Aquí todo el mundo da certificados de credibilidad?"; "Esto de la credibilidad es muy relativo", se despachaba, durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros de este viernes.

Rajoy, habitualmente reacio a comparecer ante la prensa, aprovechaba también para avivar el miedo a la moción de censura que promueve el PSOE, y para cargar contra su líder, Pedro Sánchez.

Renuncia a ver el fútbol en Kiev

En otro orden de cosas, Rajoy ha cancelado su viaje a Kiev para asistir este sábado a la final de la Liga de Campeones, entre el Real Madrid y el Liverpool. El gesto denota cierta preocupación por la situación política en España, habida cuenta de que el presidente del Gobierno acostumbra a no perderse las citas futbolísticas que le interesan.

Así ocurrió, por ejemplo, cuando España solicitó a la UE el rescate bancario que hoy el Ejecutivo Rajoy obvia. Sólo un día después, a pesar de la gravedad de la situación, Rajoy optó por viajar a Polonia para presenciar el primer partido de España en la Eurocopa.

Lo cierto es que la situación para el Gobierno del PP ha experimentado un giro de 180 grados: si el jueves celebraban la aprobación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018 en el Congreso de los Diputados, sólo unas horas después la sentencia de Gürtel venía a confirmar sus peores temores. El gesto grave de Rajoy cuando compareció el jueves, para vender la aprobación de las cuentas, parecía presagiarlo.

