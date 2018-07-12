Público
Público

Gurtel La Fiscalía pide al juez la reapertura del caso Gürtel contra Camps

La petición se formula a tenor de la versión prestada por Ricardo Costa quien dijo que fue Camps quien decidió contratar a Orange Market para organizar los actos de campaña de la elecciones autonómicas y municipales de 2007 y las generales de 2008.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 3
El expresidente de la Comunidad Valenciana Francisco Camps, durante su comparecencia ante la Comisión de Investigación sobre la presunta financiación ilegal del PP la semana pasada. EFE/Archivo

El expresidente de la Comunidad Valenciana Francisco Camps, durante su comparecencia ante la Comisión de Investigación sobre la presunta financiación ilegal del PP la semana pasada. EFE/Archivo

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción va a pedir en la Audiencia Nacional la reapertura de la pieza relativa a las contrataciones del Gobierno valenciano con las empresas de la trama Gürtel, después de que los principales acusados de la rama valenciana expusieran en la vista oral que existió una financiación irregular en el PP de la Comunidad Valenciana (PPCV) y responsabilizaran de la misma al expresidente valenciano Francisco Camps, informan a Europa Press fuentes jurídicas.

Tal y como ha adelantado La Ser, la petición que se va a registrar esta mañana se formula a tenor de la versión prestada por el exsecretario general del PP de la Comunidad Valenciana (PPCV) Ricardo Costa (condenado a cuatro años por estos hechos) quien dijo que fue Camps quien decidió contratar a Orange Market para organizar los actos de campaña de la elecciones autonómicas y municipales de 2007 y las generales de 2008.

El Juzgado Central de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional condenó por estos hechos a Correa (cinco años y tres meses de cárcel), el empresario Álvaro Pérez 'el Bigotes' (seis años y nueve meses), Pablo Crespo (cinco años de cárcel) y otros implicados en esta pieza de la trama como fueron los nueve empresarios que reconocieron que habían pagado de forma irregular parte de las facturas de estos actos electorales.

Sin embargo la sentencia no emitió pronunciamiento alguno sobre las posibles responsabilidades de Camps en la financiación irregular del PP valenciano, si bien dio total credibilidad a las confesiones de Costa, que también señaló al exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Víctor Campos, como responsable de esta dinámica.

El magistrado José María Vázquez Honrubia expuso en su resolución del pasado mes de junio que los hechos enjuiciados se remontan a 2007 y 2008 y que las declaraciones que prestaron tanto Camps como Campos en el juicio en calidad de testigos fueron "infructuosas" puesto que "nada saben, nada recuerdan, nada conocen".

Etiquetas