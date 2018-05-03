La Agencia Tributaria ha embargado 110.000 euros de las cuentas de Òmnium Cultural para hacer efectivo el pago de la sanción que la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (AEPD) impuso a la entidad, que asciende a 90.000 euros más intereses y recargos derivados de la negativa de Òmnium a pagar por considerarla "injustificada".
En un comunicado este jueves, Òmnium ha lamentado que "el Gobierno español continua con el intento de debilitar" a la entidad ejerciendo una persecución política, de represión a la disidencia, ha apuntado.
Además, ha lamentado que "aunque la entidad disponía de saldo en las cuentas corrientes, la Agencia Tributaria ha enviado notificaciones de embargo a los acreedores, en un intento más de desacreditar a Òmnium".
Según explican, la sanción de 90.000 euros es un caso sin precedentes en España que se les impone por tener una base de datos inoperativa en Estados Unidos cuando se estaba definiendo el nuevo protocolo internacional sobre datos en este país.
Tras haber recurrido la multa ante la Audiencia Nacional, Òmnium ha asegurado que lo hará ante los tribunales europeos, y ha destacado que "nunca se han puesto en riesgo datos personales de nadie" y la posible ilegalidad no existe ya que, en todo caso, en el periodo en el que se sitúa la presunta infracción, había un vacío legal.
