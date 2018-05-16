El ministro de Hacienda y Función Pública, Cristóbal Montoro, ha afirmado este miércoles que el Gobierno central mantendrá "al menos" el control mensual de las cuentas sobre la Generalitat puesto en marcha en 2015, por el que la Generalitat informa sobre la ejecución de su presupuesto, aún cuando se suspenda la aplicación del artículo 155.

En su habitual tono un tanto prepotente Montoro ha respondido con "va a ser que no" cuando los periodistas le han preguntado si se va a levantar el control total de las cuentas de la Generalitat. Las razones que esgrime el ministro de Hacienda es que las declaraciones del nuevo presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, están creando "un elemento de desconfianza de primer orden", el mismo que llevó al Gobierno a instaurar el control en 2015.

"Hay que mantener el menos el control de legalidad que nació en el año 2015. ¿A quién le estorba o incomoda que exista un control de legalidad?", ha dicho Montoro, quien ha ido un poco más lejos al afirmar: "Ese control, mientras sigan empecinados en presentarse en una actitud desafiante frente a la legalidad, va a seguir, porque es nuestra obligación".

A vueltas con la malversación

Por otra parte, preguntado sobre la petición del instructor de la causa del procés independentista en Catalunya en el Tribunal Supremo, Pablo Llarena, sobre la posible malversación de fondos públicos, Montoro ha insistido en que la entrevista en el diario El Mundo dijo que "pude haber malversación y que hay una investigación judicial abierta con la que el ministerio está colaborando".

A este respecto, ha recordado que el Gobierno aprobó la inhabilitación de la financiación del referéndum, una vez que el Tribunal Constitucional dictó que no se podía movilizar la partida para ese fin. "Claro que puede haber falseamiento y la responsabilidad será del funcionario público que lo haya permitido y eso es lo que hay que perseguir", ha apostillado Montoro, quien ha pedido no dar la impresión de que no hay control administrativo.