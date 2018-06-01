Público
Público

Moción de censura Hernando afea a Rivera su "deslealtad" y dibuja la estrategia del PP en la oposición

Con la ausencia de Mariano Rajoy como telón de fondo, el portavoz del PP advierte al candidato a la Presidencia de que el PP no piensa permitir que los delincuentes tengan "ni impunidad, ni inmunidad ni indultos", en referencia a los independentistas catalanes inmersos en procesos judiciales. Hernando no escatima en alusiones a Venezuela, a los ERE, e incluso al chalé de Pablo Iglesias, e insiste en blanquear la condena a su partido por Gürtel.  También asegura que uno de los jueces del tribunal, el progresista Ricardo de Prada, tiene "sintonía con el mundo proetarra".

Publicidad
Media: 3.50
Votos: 2
Rafael Hernando. EFE

Rafael Hernando. EFE

La intervención de Rafael Hernando se preveía dura y agresiva, y el portavoz del Partido Popular en el Congreso de los Diputados se ha ceñido al guión a rajatabla. En la segunda jornada del pleno de la moción de censura que previsiblemente convertirá este viernes a Pedro Sánchez en presidente del Gobierno, desterrando al PP de La Moncloa, Hernando se ha despedido a lo grande, con un discurso de oposición -aunque el PP sigue en el Ejecutivo- en el que ha disparado contra todas y cada una de las fuerzas del arco parlamentario, e incluso contra uno de los jueces de Gürtel.

Hernando, a Rivera: "Ha sostenido acusaciones falsas al Gobierno, ha contribuido a desestabilizarlo"

En especial, el portavoz del PP ha criticado con dureza al que ha sido su socio durante toda la legislatura, Ciudadanos, afeándole su "deslealtad", que habría "allanado el camino" a Sánchez. "Ha sostenido acusaciones falsas al Gobierno, ha contribuido a desestabilizarlo", apuntaba Hernando, tildando al partido de Albert Rivera de "colaborador necesario del PSOE", y de haber dejado patente su "incompetencia" con su actuación en Catalunya.

En otro orden de cosas, Hernando también ha lanzado dardos a uno de los jueces del tribunal de Gürtel, el progresista Ricardo de Prada, atribuyéndole "sintonía con el mundo proetarra".  "No seré yo quien se refiera a los antecedentes políticos de uno de los magistrados, el señor de Prada, candidato de IU en épocas de Zapatero a presidir la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional. Ni a su sintonía con el mundo proetarra, ni a sus declaraciones cuando decía que en la Audiencia Nacional se torturaba", aseveraba Hernando.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas