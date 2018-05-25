El PP se ha convertido en el primer partido condenado por corrupción en la historia de la democracia, pero para su portavoz en el Congreso de los Diputados, Rafael Hernando, la condena por Gürtel "no es para tanto".
De hecho, Hernando interpreta que la moción de censura a Mariano Rajoy que pidió este jueves Pablo Iglesias, y que previsiblemente presentará el PSOE, no tiene razón de ser.
"Hay algunos que quieren crear confusión"; "Es una sobreactuación", resumía este viernes el portavoz de los conservadores, en entrevista en Los Desayunos de TVE, en un nuevo intento por blanquear la condena a su partido como partícipe a título lucrativo de la trama corrupta.
Así, Hernando retomaba el guión de su comparecencia del jueves, cuando utilizó el Congreso de los Diputados para disparar contra el resto de grupos, y muy especialmente contra el PSOE y Unidos Podemos; al primero le ha echado en cara el caso Filesa (1991) y los ERE de Andalucía; al segundo se empeña en meterlo en el mismo saco, aprovechando los "serios problemas" de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero por la compra de su chalet en Galapagar.
"Aquí el único partido condenado por financiación ilegal es el PSOE", insistía, a pesar de que el PSOE no fue condenado como partido por el caso Filesa, ya que entonces no existía el delito de financiación ilegal de partidos políticos.
En su relato, Hernando también desprecia la moción de censura por contar con el respaldo de los partidos independentistas catalanes (ERC y PDeCAT), y aquí aprovecha para intentar blanquear también la gestión del Ejecutivo en lo que respecta a Catalunya. "Entiendo que los independentistas quieran que haya una moción de censura contra el Gobierno de Rajoy", decía Hernando, ya que es "eé quien ha cercado a los independentistas", quien ha frustrado "su golpe en Catalunya".
