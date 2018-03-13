Público
Hernando ve "indignante" que el PSOE acuse al PP de "oportunismo" por el debate de la prisión permanente revisable

El portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario Popular afirma que son el PSOE y Ciudadanos quienes han desencadenado el debate al no apoyar las prórrogas del plazo de enmiendas propuestas por el PP en la Mesa del Congreso

El portavoz del grupo popular en el Congreso, Rafael Hernando, durante la rueda de prensa en la Cámara Baja. EFE/Zipi

El portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario Popular en el Congreso, Rafael Hernando, ha dicho este martes que le parece "indignante" que el PNV y el PSOE critiquen un "oportunismo" del PP por el debate en torno a la prisión permanente revisable, cuando han sido ellos quienes han instado su derogación.

"Tratar de echar la culpa al PP o hablarnos a nosotros de oportunismo me parece indignante. Tenemos una iniciativa, unas enmiendas a la totalidad porque nosotros queremos y creemos desde el principio en la prisión permanente revisable", ha declarado.

En una entrevista con Antena 3, Hernando ha incidido en que "la prisión permanente revisable es una pena que se establece en el año 2015" y "por lo tanto, nadie puede decir que hay un debate en caliente".

Hernando ha destacado que el Partido Popular ha presentado prórrogas de enmiendas para "no tener este debate" pero que han sido el Partido Socialista y Ciudadanos, no apoyando al PP en la mesa para evitar este debate, quienes lo han desencadenado. "Quien ha provocado este debate son el PNV y PSOE, son ellos son los que tramitaron las incitativas que nadie pedía", ha sentenciado.

Por último, tras expresar su apoyo a los familiares de Gabriel, ha afirmado que hay psicópatas y asesinos que tienen que tener penas "justas", "constitucionales", "duras" y "severas", contexto en el que, de nuevo, ha reivindicado que se mantenga la permanente revisable.

