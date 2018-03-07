A pocas horas del inicio de la jornada de huelga del 8M, el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, pidió abrir el debate y dar respuesta a la conciliación de la vida laboral y familiar, que fundamentalmente afecta a las mujeres.
El líder socialista, en una entrevista en TVE, denunció también que “muchas mujeres sufren estrés y tienen jornadas prolongadas porque no existe un reparto equitativo de las tareas domésticas” y que, “pese a estar contratadas a tiempo parcial, en realidad trabajan a tiempo completo”.
Por ello, y por la discriminación laboral y salarial que sufren en otros aspectos, Sánchez pidió a todos los partidos políticos que se sumen al paro del jueves de dos horas -el PSOE no ha secundado la huelga convocada por el movimiento feminista- porque, según dijo, “la causa trasciende a cualquier ideología política”.
El líder socialista indicó que la convocatoria del 8M afecta a muchísimos colectivos, “no sólo a las mujeres, sino también a los hombres que creemos que una sociedad justa tiene que ser aquella que reconozca los mismos derechos a las mujeres y a los hombres”, afirmó.
Por otra parte, Sánchez reiteró su mensaje del lunes de la necesidad de que Rajoy presente una cuestión de confianza de no lograr aprobar las Cuentas del Estado, “porque gobernar no es conservar el Gobierno a toda costa, ni vivir en La Moncloa sin hacer nada”.
Sánchez también se refirió a la situación electoral de su partido y, pese a las encuestas, reiteró un mensaje optimista sobre sus expectativas. Para el líder socialista, ha quedado claro que “la ciudadanía progresista ve como referencia de la izquierda al PSOE. Otros, hacen oposición a la oposición en lugar de hacérsela al Gobierno”, afirmó en clara referencia a Unidos Podemos.
También se refirió el líder socialista a la situación de Catalunya y dijo que ya va siendo hora “de pasar de la épica a la prosa política”. Sánchez recordó que es una de las comunidades donde más se ha recortado en la Sanidad pública. "Creo que es urgente ya que haya un Gobierno que se preocupe por los catalanes”, afirmó.
Por último, Sánchez hizo mención a las cada vez más masivas movilizaciones que hay en las calles de colectivos de todo tipo, y las consideró lógicas. “¿Cómo es posible que este país crezca al 3% y esa riqueza no llegue a la calle en forma de mejoras?", se preguntó. Por ello entendió que la ciudadanía se rebele.
