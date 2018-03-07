"No me gustan las etiquetas ni las generalizaciones. Yo defiendo la igualdad real y efectiva los 365 días del año. Pero no me gusta que me pongan etiquetas. Y ser feminista es una etiqueta", ha asegurado este miércoles Dolors Montserrat en el programa radiofónico Hoy por hoy.

Durante una entrevista en el espacio presentado por Pepa Bueno, la ministra ha reiterado en varias ocasiones que está en contra de las etiquetas y las generalizaciones, ya que "crean un estigma". Por eso, tampoco se considera antirracista, para después defender que no es racista.

Sobre la huelga feminista del 8-M, Dolors Montserrat señalado que la igualdad se puede defender haciendo huelga o no haciéndola. "Me satisface saber que muchas mujeres se sumen a la huelga y que otras continúen trabajando". Asimismo, ha declinado hacer la huelga a la japonesa. "Voy a hacer lo de siempre: trabajar y conciliar".

En esta línea, Montserrat ha defendido a la ministra de Agricultura, Isabel García Tejerina, y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, por mostrarse a favor de trabajar más el 8 de marzo y ha expresado que se referían a que "trabajar por la igualdad son las 24 horas del día los 365 días del año".

"Por ir a la huelga o no ir a la huelga no quiere decir que tú defiendas más menos la igualdad", ha insistido la ministra, quien ha opinado que "no hay una guerra de sexos entre hombres y mujeres" y que su partido defiende "con la misma fuerza la igualdad que la libertad".



La ministra de Sanidad, Servicios Sociales e Igualdad, que ha confundido "tasa de ocupación" con "brecha salarial", se jacta de la cifra de 8,5 millones de trabajadoras afiliadas a la Seguridad Social. "Es la primera vez en la historia de España que hay más mujeres trabajando, 6 de cada 10 emprendedores son mujeres y hemos aprobado medidas como el incremento del SMI, el CV anónimo o el complemento de maternidad en las pensiones".