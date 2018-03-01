El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha asegurado "estar de acuerdo con la reivindiación" de la huelga feminista convocada para el 8 de marzo aunque cree que se puede "aportar mucho más a la causa" trabajando.
"Respeto a la voluntad de la gente, la huelga es un derecho que está en nuestra Constitución y todo el mundo pueda hacer lo que quiera", ha indicado Rajoy en una entrevista en Telecinco recogida por Europa Press en la que el jefe del Ejecutivo preguntó a la periodista Ana Rosa Quintana si ella secundará el paro.
El jefe del ejecutivo respaldó la decisión de la directora del programa quien aseguró que trabajará la jornada del 8 de marzo aunque dijo compartir la reivindicación al margen de ideologías políticas. "Hace usted muy bien", le dijo el presidente a Quintana por entender que va a "aportar mucho más a la causa que defiende trabajando y contando lo que suceda que haciendo huelga".
En cuanto a si las mujeres de su Gobierno van secundar la convocatoria, Rajoy ha admitido "no habérselo preguntado" pero ha incidido en que su ejecutivo "intentará tomar medidas cada vez más eficaces" para acabar con la desigualdad. Ha recordado, asimismo, que en su gabinete hay "una vicepresidenta y cuatro ministras".
Asimismo, ha reconocido que es en las empresas "donde la situación es peor", en materia de igualdad, aunque considera "muy arriesgado sacar una ley diciendo que en el consejo de administración o en los puestos directivos tiene que haber personas de determinadas características". Para el presidente "no es problema de leyes, es más un problema social", y ha apelado a la necesidad de "hacer pedagogía".
El jefe del Ejecutivo ha asegurado que el Gobierno "está en la buena dirección" en la lucha por la igualdad y aunque ha recordado que la discriminación salarial "está prohibida por la ley y que la inspección está funcionando", ha admitido que ésta "tiene que ser mucho más activa".
