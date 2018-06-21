Hungría aprueba la ley que castiga con cárcel a quienes ayuden a los migrantes

El Parlamento de Hungría ha aprobado este miércoles un paquete de leyes que criminaliza a las ONG que ayuda a los inmigrantes indocumentados, a pesar de las críticas expresadas en los últimos meses por las organizaciones defensoras de los Derechos Humanos y por la Comisión Europea.
La ley, bautizada como 'STOP Soros' por el efecto que tendrá para las actividades promovidas por el empresario George Soros, plantea penas de cárcel para los individuos o grupos que ayuden a presentar solicitudes de asilo a inmigrantes que no tienen derecho a protección o que contribuyan a que extranjeros indocumentados se queden en Hungría.
El partido Fidesz, liderado por el primer ministro Viktor Orban, ha hecho valer este miércoles la mayoría de dos tercios de la que goza en el Parlamento desde abril para aprobar esta batería de leyes y, además, una enmienda constitucional que establece que la "población extranjera" no puede ser reubicada en Hungría.
Lo ha hecho sin tener en cuenta las críticas del Consejo de Europa y de la Organización para la Seguridad y la Cooperación en Europa y sin esperar al dictamen que prevé publicar en los próximos días la Comisión de Venecia.
"El pueblo húngaro expera legítimamente que el Gobierno use todos los medios necesarios para combatir la inmigración ilegal y las actividades que contribuyan a ella", ha explicado el ministro del Interior, Sandor Pinter, para justificar las nuevas leyes. "Queremos utilizar las leyes para impedir que Hungría se convierta en un país de inmigrantes", ha añadido.
Las estadísticas oficiales cifran en 3.555 los refugiados que residían en abril en Hungría, un país de diez millones de habitantes, y en los primeros cuatro meses del año se registraron 342 peticiones de asilo.
