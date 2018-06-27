Público
Iglesias: "Los europeístas y los antifascistas tenemos que dejar muy claro que el fascismo hay que combatirlo"

Pablo Iglesias, durante el debate sobre la posición del Gobierno en la próxima Cumbre de la UE, ha pedido el cierre de los CIES, terminar con las devoluciones en caliente y reformular el acuerdo de Dublín. 

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, durante su intervención en el pleno del Congreso ante el que comparece el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, para informar de la posición que trasladará al primer Consejo Europeo al que asiste como jefe del Ejecutivo y que se inicia el jueves en Bruselas. EFE/Ballesteros

Pablo Iglesias ha reclamado al Gobierno políticas que combatan el "fascismo"  y "la ofensiva política contra los Derechos Humanos": "Los europeistas y los antifascistas tenemos que dejar muy claro que al fascismo hay que combatirlo", ha reclamado el líder de Podemos. 

Para ello, Iglesias ha remarcado políticas concretas que llevar a la cumbre de la UE y que alega que posicionan a España como un referente: cerrar los CIES, terminar con las devoluciones en caliente y reformular el acuerdo de Dublín. "España tiene que decir no al modelo fascista de Trump y Salvini", ha insistido Iglesias. 

Aunque la intervención de Iglesias ha sido, a pesar de las críticas a determinadas posiciones, otra muestra de la buena sintonía entre Podemos y el Gobierno: "Esta comparecencia es una anomalía y no debería serlo, por eso creo que toca agradecerle al presidente. Rajoy ni siquiera se dignaba a comparecer a posteriori. Creo que algunas cosas están cambiando para bien y le doy las gracias", comenzaba Iglesias su discurso.

En las críticas se ha dirigido a Josep Borrell a quién ha reprocado que no se haya posicionado en contra de las políticas migratorias de Donald Trum. Y al presidente del Gobierno, afirmando que fue "imprudente" que se planteara estudiar la propuesta de Macron sobre "centros cerraos" para inmigrantes. 

(Habrá ampliación)




