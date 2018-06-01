Iglesias pide a Rivera que se disculpe por "ridiculizar" sus lágrimas al recordar a los torturados por Billy el Niño

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha pedido este viernes al presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, que le pida disculpas por "ridiculizar" que derramara unas lágrimas al recordar en el Congreso a personas que fueron torturadas por el policía franquista Antonio González Pacheco, conocido como 'Billy el Niño'.

"Yo entiendo que en el debate parlamentario siempre hay tensión, pero creo que honraría a Albert Rivera disculparse por ese gesto tan irrespetuoso no para mí, sino para las víctimas del franquismo", ha declarado en los pasillos de la Cámara Baja cuando le han preguntado por lo ocurrido durante la sesión plenaria del pasado miércoles, cuando una cámara grabó cómo el líder de Cs se llevaba las manos a los ojos, durante el turno de palabra de Iglesias, para simular que estaba llorando.

En opinión del líder de la formación morada, "es muy grave ridiculizar que alguien se emocione", y que lo haga concretamente al citar el relato de "las víctimas de un torturador que debería ser juzgado y debería perder la medalla que le hace cobrar un extra en su pensión".

La petición que Iglesias hizo en el Pleno al ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, es que el Gobierno retirase la medalla al mérito policial de 1977 que supone un incremento del 15% en concepto de pensión vitalicia para 'Billy el Niño'.



Ciudadanos defiende a Rivera

Ciudadanos defiende que su presidente no se mofó ni de Iglesias ni de las víctimas de Billy el Niño. Rivera quería transmitir que las palabras de Iglesias no le afectaban y "no le hacían llorar", sino que ayer hizo el gesto cuando el líder de Podemos le llamó "fascista".

En ningún caso, ha señalado Cs esa expresión se refería a la pregunta de Iglesias sobre la retirada de la condecoración a ese policía, ya que Ciudadanos también quiere que se haga.