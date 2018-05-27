Público
Consulta en Podemos Iglesias "toma nota" del 30% de inscritos en Podemos que han pedido su dimisión

El secretario general de Podemos y la portavoz en el Congreso afirman que seguirán en sus puestos tras obtener el respaldo de los inscritos tras la polémica compra de una chalet por 600.000 euros

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias y la portavoz en el Congreso de la formación, Irene Montero, momentos antes del debate de las enmiendas parciales al proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018, que tiene lugar esta tarde en el Pleno

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias y la portavoz en el Congreso de la formación, Irene Montero.- EFE/Javier Lizón

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha confirmado este domingo que va a seguir al frente del partido, al obtener el apoyo del 68% de los inscritos que han participado en la consulta sobre su continuidad tras la polémica compra de su chalé de más de 600.000 euros. No obstante, ha señalado que toma "nota" del 31% de los simpatizantes que han pedido su dimisión.

"Quiero agradecer la participación en la consulta y los apoyos recibidos. También quiero decir que tomo nota del mensaje del 30% por ciento de inscritos que no nos han apoyado. No han sido días fáciles para nosotros, pero tampoco para la gente de Podemos", ha asegurado en un mensaje que ha difundido en las redes sociales.

La portavoz de Podemos en el Congreso y pareja de Iglesias, Irene Montero, cuya continuidad también estaba en juego en la consulta convocada tras ponerse en duda su credibilidad por la citada compra de la casa, también ha confirmado que tras estos resultados seguirá "trabajando duro".

"A quienes nos habéis apoyado, gracias por participar, por dar argumentos a amigos y familiares, por sentir el proyecto colectivo como propio y cuidarlo y protegerlo. A quienes habéis votado en contra, gracias también por expresar vuestra posición con honestidad: espero convenceros con mi trabajo de aquí en adelante", ha asegurado en el mensaje que también ha publicado en las redes sociales.

