Iglesias, sobre Zaplana: "Otro exministro del PP que pasa por los calabozos"

El expresidente de la Comunidad Valencia, Eduardo Zaplana, ha sido detenido este martes en el marco de la Operación Erial contra el blanqueo de capitales, que continúa abierta y en la que se prevén más detenciones.

El exministro Eduardo Zaplana a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional, para declarar como testigo ante el juez que investiga la caja B del PP en relación con unos pinchazos del caso Lezo sobre presuntos pagos de comisiones al Partido Popular. EFE/Javier Liz

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha sido de los primeros en reaccionar a la reciente detención del expresidente de la Comunidad Valencia y exministro con José María Aznar, Eduardo Zaplana. Iglesias ha señalado a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter que ya hay "otro exministro del PP que pasa por los calabozos". 

Pero no ha sido el único que ha recurrido a la red social del pajarito azul para posicionarse acerca de la noticia de la mañana. Su compañero de Unidos Podemos y coordinador general de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, ha dicho que la detención de Zaplana es un nuevo hito de la era de Aznar, "la del llamado 'milagro económico'". 

Además, Ramón Espinar, diputado autonómico y senador de Podemos, también se ha sumado a las reacciones de su partido tras la detención. Espinar ha dicho que "todo el mundo sabe que al PP no le queda nadie limpio".

Por su parte, el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, se ha referido a la detención de Zaplana en una entrevista en la Ser, como algo "lamentablemente" a lo que "nos hemos acostumbrado". 

Rivera ha señalado que el hecho de que un ex alto cargo acabe investigado y detenido "es una mala noticia para España en términos de corrupción y credibilidad" que afecta al crédito "de la política, de las instituciones y de la democracia".

También de Ciudadanos ha hablado el secretario general, José Manuel Villegas. Ha dicho que esta detención en el marco de la Operación Erial evidencia una "etapa negra" de corrupción en España, protagonizada por el PP y el PSOE, que los españoles "están deseando" superar.

