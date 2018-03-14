La portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso de los Diputados, Margarita Robles, ha preguntado a Mariano Rajoy este miércoles sobre la huelga feminista del pasado jueves 8 de marzo. A lo que el presidente del Gobierno ha advertido que no aceptará ninguna lección sobre igualdad entre hombres y mujeres por parte del PSOE.
En la sesión de control celebrada en el Congreso, Robles ha recriminado a Rajoy por su nueva posición al lado del bando feminista tras el éxito de las movilizaciones del Día de la Mujer. El jefe del Ejecutivo ha dicho, sin embargo, que dicha jornada le "reafirma" en su objetivo central de "seguir trabajando contra cualquier clase de desigualdad", especialmente entre hombres y mujeres.
"Fueron una expresión de la necesidad de que todos, especialmente los poderes públicos, sigamos trabajando para combatir todas y cada una de las brechas que todavía subsisten", ha resaltado Rajoy para añadir: "Es una causa que merece ser defendida por todos".
Pero sus palabras no han convencido a Robles, quien le ha espetado: "Ya está bien de tomar el pelo a las mujeres; el lazo póngaselo al BOE y haga el favor de pedir perdón a las mujeres de este país".
"¿Cuándo es usted creíble, cuándo en su partido reparten argumentarios diciendo que las movilizaciones y la huelga del día 8 son elitistas y atentan contra la sociedad occidental?" o "cuándo algunas de sus ministras hablan de la huelga a la japonesa y tiene que salir usted a desautorizarlas"?, le ha increpado.
