El tribunal alemán de Schleswig-Holstein que denegó que el expresident catalán Puigdemont hubiese incurrido en un delito de rebelión, cuestiona también en su resolución que se le pueda imputar por malversación de fondos públicos. De esta forma, la justicia alemana ha pedido al Tribunal Supremo que envía toda la información complementaria para poder tomar una decisión sobre la admisibilidad de la imputación.

En el documento, según informa La Vanguardia, se detalla la información referente a la generación de los costes del referéndum ya que el reclamado fue corresponsable de la generación de los costes del referéndum que tienen un valor de aproximado de 1,6 millones de euros.

Con la prohibición previa por parte del Tribunal Constitucional español, el Govern no estaba autorizado a gastar parte del dinero del presupuesto para este fin. Pero, continúa la resolución, "no queda aclarado si el Estado tuvo que hacerse cargo realmente de estos costes por haber sido sufragados con cargo al presupuesto regional, y si el reclamado instó dicha acción".

La resolución explica cómo los actos violentos producidos el día del referéndum del 1-0 no fueron suficientes para presionar al Gobierno de tal modo que este se viera forzado a actuar ante las exigencias de los "violentos". A pesar de que las leyes españolas no lo contemplen, en Alemania la fuerza generada por un grupo masivo de personas no sería suficiente para alcanzar el nivel de violencia incrementado que exige (el artículo 81 del código penal alemán). Por lo tanto, no cabe considerar, de entrada, una extradición por delito de ‘rebelión’.