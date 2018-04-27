Público
Público

Imputado el director del máster de Cifuentes

Enrique Álvarez Conde deberá declarar como investigado. El juez también cita a declarar a otros doce testigos, entre ellos los profesores Clara Souto, cuya firma aparece en el acta del Trabajo de Fin de Máster, Alfredo Allué, que dijo que pudo haber sido falsificada su firma y Laura Nuño, la exsubdirectora del Instituto de Derecho Público.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El catedrático Enrique Álvarez Conde durante una rueda de prensa - EUROPA PRESS

El catedrático Enrique Álvarez Conde durante una rueda de prensa - EUROPA PRESS

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid ha citado a declarar como investigado al catedrático de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) Enrique Álvarez Conde, director del polémico máster de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, por un presunto de falsedad documental.

También cita a declarar a doce testigos, entre ellos los profesores Clara Souto, cuya firma aparece en el acta del Trabajo de Fin de Máster (TFM), Alfredo Allué, que dijo que pudo haber sido falsificada su firma y Laura Nuño, la exsubdirectora del Instituto de Derecho Público; además de a nueve alumnos.

El juzgado investiga el presunto delito de falsedad documental al admitir a trámite una querella por presunto delito de falsedad documental de una catedrática de Derecho Constitucional que aparece en un acta de convalidación de asignaturas.

Se trata de la catedrática de Derecho Constitucional de la Universidad de Salamanca, Angela Figueruelo, y cuyo nombre aparece en un acta de convalidación de asignaturas en el máster de Derecho Autonómico de Cifuentes y que sostiene que ella "nunca intervino" en ese proceso y que su firma fue falsificada.

La magistrada, según explica el TSJM, ha incoado diligencias previas si bien ha "inadmitido" la querella contra la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos y contra el Instituto Universitario de Derecho Público al no incardinarse la falsificación documental dentro del catálogo de delitos que pueden ser cometidos por personas jurídicas, ya que la responsabilidad penal de éstas sólo se produce en determinadas conductas penales donde así expresamente se estipula.

No obstante, y como en la querella presentada se recoge "expresamente" la solicitud subsidiaria de que se tenga por formalizada denuncia en relación con cualquier persona que haya participado en los hechos denunciados, la magistrada considera que sí debe darse trámite a esta pretensión al poder subsumirse lo acaecido en un presunto delito de falsedad documental.

Etiquetas