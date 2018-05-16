Público
Imputado por falso testimonio el perito cuyos informes iniciaron el 'caso Nóos'

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Palma de Mallorca ha citado a declarar el próximo 8 de junio en calidad de investigado a Rafael Balaguer tras una querella presentada por el ex presidente balear Jaume Matas.

Iñaki Urdagarin durante la presentación de las conclusiones de las acusaciones en el juicio del caso Nóos. Al fondo, Cristina de Borbón. EFE/J. Grapelli

El perito judicial que inició con sus informes el 'caso Palma Arena' ha sido imputado por un delito de falso testimonio. El Juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Palma de Mallorca ha citado a declarar el próximo 8 de junio en calidad de investigado a Rafael Balaguer, según informa este miércoles El Mundo

El 'caso Palma Arena' engloba, como pieza separada, al denominado 'caso Nóos' en el que está involucrado el cuñado del rey Iñaki Urdangarín. Este se encuentra pendiente de que el Tribunal Supremo dicte la sentencia definitiva.

El ex presidente balear Jaume Matas, también imputado en el caso de corrupción, interpuso el pasado 20 de abril una querella contra Balaguer que ha sido admitida. Matas denuncia que el perito empezó a trabajar con antelación a que existiera la causa y a que el magistrado fuera designado competente para instruir la misma. 

Si este nuevo procedimiento judicial avanza, podrían ponerse en riesgo todas las actuaciones derivadas de Palma Arena y Nóos. 

