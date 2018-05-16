Imputado por falso testimonio el perito cuyos informes iniciaron el 'caso Nóos'

El perito judicial que inició con sus informes el 'caso Palma Arena' ha sido imputado por un delito de falso testimonio. El Juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Palma de Mallorca ha citado a declarar el próximo 8 de junio en calidad de investigado a Rafael Balaguer, según informa este miércoles El Mundo.
El 'caso Palma Arena' engloba, como pieza separada, al denominado 'caso Nóos' en el que está involucrado el cuñado del rey Iñaki Urdangarín. Este se encuentra pendiente de que el Tribunal Supremo dicte la sentencia definitiva.
El ex presidente balear Jaume Matas, también imputado en el caso de corrupción, interpuso el pasado 20 de abril una querella contra Balaguer que ha sido admitida. Matas denuncia que el perito empezó a trabajar con antelación a que existiera la causa y a que el magistrado fuera designado competente para instruir la misma.
Si este nuevo procedimiento judicial avanza, podrían ponerse en riesgo todas las actuaciones derivadas de Palma Arena y Nóos.
