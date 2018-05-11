El último barómetro del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO), el llamado CIS catalán, certifica que el sentimiento independentista ha rebrotado en los últimos meses en Catalunya pese a la incertidumbre política. Un 48% de los catalanes quieren un Estado independiente frente al 43,7% que prefiere permanecer unido a España. Un 5,7% no sabe lo que quiere y un 2,6% no contesta.
Este reparto es bastante habitual en los últimos años. Sin embargo, en el penúltimo barómetro del CEO, publicado en febrero, las alarmas saltaron en la filas independentistas: entonces los datos señalaban justo lo contrario, que el independentismo apenas alcanzaba el 40%, mientras que los querían permanecer en España eran el 53%. Ahora el sentimiento independentista vuelve a los niveles que tenía en octubre de 2017, mes en el que se celebró el referéndum del 1-O y la en el que el Parlament declaró la independencia de Catalunya.
¿Cómo ha cambiado tanto la situación en apenas tres meses? El director del CEO, Jordi Argelaguet, lo ha explicado este viernes afirmando que ha habido "un cambio de contexto".
"En enero, el independentismo no estaba en su mejor momento, con los líderes políticos en la cárcel y en el exilio y en una situación de cierto impass. El mes de abril, en cambio, la situación es muy diferente. Puigdemont había sido detenido a finales de marzo y la extradición inmediata que se presentaba desde el gobierno español dio la vuelta con la decisión de la justicia alemana. El independentismo tuvo una subida de autoestima", ha afirmado Argelaguet.
