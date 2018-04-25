Público
Inés Arrimadas Cs llevará al Constitucional el voto delegado de Comín ante la "inacción" de Rajoy

Inés Arrimadas ha anunciado en Twitter que su grupo presentará un recurso de amparo contra la decisión del Parlament que permite que el exconseller Toni Comín delegue su voto en los plenos.

La portavoz de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, durante una rueda de prensa/EFE

La líder de Cs en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, ha anunciado este miércoles que su grupo presentará un recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional contra la decisión del Parlament de permitir que el exconseller Toni Comín delegue su voto en los plenos.

En un apunte en Twitter ha explicado que toman esta decisión después de que la Mesa del Parlament se haya ratificado este miércoles en que el también diputado de ERC pueda delegar el voto.

Arrimadas ha criticado que su grupo presentará este recurso ante "la inacción" del Gobierno central, que este martes dijo que estudiará si recurre al voto delegado, pero que aún no ha tomado una decisión definitiva al respecto.

