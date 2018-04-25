La líder de Cs en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, ha anunciado este miércoles que su grupo presentará un recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional contra la decisión del Parlament de permitir que el exconseller Toni Comín delegue su voto en los plenos.
En un apunte en Twitter ha explicado que toman esta decisión después de que la Mesa del Parlament se haya ratificado este miércoles en que el también diputado de ERC pueda delegar el voto.
La Mesa del Parlament acaba de denegar nuestra petición de reconsideración sobre la delegación del voto de Comín. Agotada ya la vía parlamentaria y ante la inacción del Gobierno respecto a la delegación de voto de Puigdemont y Comín, vamos a presentar recurso de amparo ante el TC— Inés Arrimadas (@InesArrimadas) 25 de abril de 2018
Arrimadas ha criticado que su grupo presentará este recurso ante "la inacción" del Gobierno central, que este martes dijo que estudiará si recurre al voto delegado, pero que aún no ha tomado una decisión definitiva al respecto.
Habrá ampliación
