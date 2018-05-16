Desde el 30 de marzo, Israel ha matado a un centenar de personas en la Franja de Gaza. El lunes, hubo otro ataque en el que al menos 55 palestinos (entre ellos cinco menores) fueron asesinados y más de 2.400 personas fueron heridas.
Ante esta "violencia indiscriminada", que han denunciado organismos como la ONU, el eurodiputado Miguel Urbán ha pedido a Federica Mogherini, Alta representante de la Unión Europea para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad, suspender el Acuerdo de Asociación UE-Israel, dejar de otorgar fondos a las entidades israelíes e instar a los Estados miembros de la UE a poner fin a las transferencias de armas al país.
Los ataques de Israel a las 35.000 personas se produjeron durante la Gran Marcha del Retorno contra el traslado de la embajada estadounidense a Jerusalén, cuando el Ejército les reprimió con armas de fuego, gases lacrimógenos y balas de goma.
Por ello, Urbán también pregunta a Mogherini si ordenará "una misión de investigación a Gaza para presenciar la situación humanitaria y las perspectivas de paz y justicia en la región". E insta en exigir a Israel que levante el bloqueo que mantiene y que "contraviene el artículo 33 de la Cuarta Convención de Ginebra que prohíbe las sanciones colectivas", según denuncia el eurodiputado en la misiva a la que ha accedido Público.
No ha sido la única iniciativa europea contra estos ataques. Este martes eurodiputados socialdemócratas, de la Izquierda Unitaria y los Verdes de la Eurocámara condenaron la violencia "desproporcionada" del Ejército de Israel en la frontera con Gaza. Además, la Oficina del Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos ha denunciado que Israel mata de una forma que "parece indiscriminada" y recordó que querer saltar o dañar una valla fronteriza (la de la Franja de Gaza) no justifica el uso de munición letal.
