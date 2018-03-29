Instituciones Penitenciarias pide explicaciones al funcionario crítico de Estremera

El funcionario de la prisión de Estremera que se mostró contrario al encarcelamiento de los políticos catalanes en un artículo publicado en CTXT ha sido citado el próximo lunes por la Inspección General de Instituciones Penitenciaras. Así lo ha explicado en declaraciones a la emisora catalana RAC1, en las que ha confesado que le ha sorprendido pero que está "tranquilo" porque sólo expresó "una emoción".
La secretaria general de Instituciones Penitenciaras han recomendado a José Ángel Hidalgo que acuda a la cita con un abogado. "Soy un funcionario modélico, nunca ha tenido ningún problema y no sé cómo irá ese trámite", confesaba en RAC1.
El funcionario, que es periodista y escritor, se confiesa en su artículo "usado" para resolver de "forma ignominiosa un problema que se tan solo político". "Ver a esos gatazos encerrados en Estremera me supone morirme de una vergüenza absoluta; de una vergüenza tal que me hace insoportable acercarme cada día a cumplir con mi turno de trabajo; de la vergüenza democrática de tener que sufrir el espectáculo de cinco hombres atrapados en prisión por crímenes políticos", relata.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
