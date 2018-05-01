Interior dice que las 12.500 medallas al mérito policial no son para los agentes que participaron en el 1-O

El Ministerio del Interior ha señalado al portavoz adjunto de Esquerra Republicana (ERC) en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, que no está tramitando ninguna condecoración al mérito policial para agentes que participaron en los incidentes ocurridos en el referéndum ilegal del 1 de octubre de 2017.
En una pregunta registrada en el Congreso, Rufián pidió explicaciones al Gobierno por la adquisición el pasado mes de noviembre de más de 12.000 medallas al mérito policial y quería saber si se estaba pensando en condecorar a los agentes que intervinieron en las cargas para tratar de impedir las votaciones del 1-O, a los que el dirigente de ERC acusa de "apalear" a ciudadanos y de "utilizar la violencia de manera desproporcionada".
En su respuesta, Interior aclara que, a fecha de 18 de abril, no ha tramitado "ningún tipo de expediente para la concesión de condecoraciones de ingreso en la Orden del Mérito Policial por los hechos sucedidos en la Comunidad Autónoma de Cataluña el 1 de octubre de 2017".
Reposición 2018
Según detalla, el encargo de provisión de condecoraciones policiales (Medallas y Cruces) tenía como objeto la reposición de existencias, algo habitual al finalizar cada ejercicio, "para prever la convocatoria de futuras Juntas de Gobierno de la Dirección General de la Policía para el año 2018 que pudieran elevar al ministro del Interior el ingreso en la Orden del Mérito Policial".
En concreto, el anuncio se publicó en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) el pasado 10 de enero para adquirir 12.000 Cruces al mérito policial con distintivo blanco y 500 con distintivo rojo, con un presupuesto base de licitación por importe neto de 225.000 euros e importe total de 272.250 euros.
