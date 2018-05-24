Público
Catalunya Interior lanza una gran operación policial contra el supuesto desvío de fondos al procés 

Está previsto que la Policía registre la sede de la Diputación de Barcelona y la de otras instituciones catalanes.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional.

Agentes de la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) de la Policía Nacional han lanzado este jueves una gran operación contra el presunto desvío de fondos públicos a la financiación del procés y el referéndum del 1 de octubre, según han informado fuentes policiales.

Los agentes, algunos desplazados desde Madrid, se encuentran en diferentes sedes de la Generalitat en un amplio operativo, que prevé registrar la sede de la Diputación de Barcelona y de otros instituciones catalanas, además de efectuar detenciones.

La cooperación internacional ha sido una de las partidas que, según diferentes informes policiales, se han incrementado bajo la sospecha de que incluían fondos para financiar la proyección exterior del plan independentista impulsado por el Govern de Carles Puigdemont.

Los presupuestos de 2017 de la Generalitat destinaron a la cooperación internacional 17,4 millones de euros repartidos entre la Consejería de Relaciones Institucionales y Exteriores dirigida por Raül Romeva, uno de los exconsejeros encarcelados, y la Agencia Catalana de Cooperación.

