Interior sí recibió una petición oficial para retirar la medalla al torturador Billy el Niño

El Ministerio del Interior sí recibió una petición oficial para que se retirara la condecoración concedida en 1977 al torturador Juan Antonio González Pacheco, apodado Billy el Niño, y fue la Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica (ARMH) la que se lo solicitó. Así lo asegura la ARMH en un comunicado remitido este martes, en el que adjunta el acuse de recibo de la petición, fechado el 28 de mayo y firmado por el director del gabinete del ministro del Interior en funciones, Juan Ignacio Zoido.

Por eso, la asociación asegura que Zoido mintió "deliberadamente" el pasado día 30 en el Pleno del Congreso cuando, a una preguntas del líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, dijo que "nadie" había solicitado "oficialmente" la retirada de la medalla.

"Este Gobierno no ha valorado la retirada de esa condecoración, que no la ha concedido este Ejecutivo. Se concedió hace más de cuarenta años y nadie ha solicitado oficialmente que se retire, no parece que haya tampoco justificación legal y no se tiene constancia de que esa condecoración se le haya retirado a nadie. Cumplamos con la ley y seamos serios", explicó Zoido.

Sin embargo, según el documento que aporta la ARMH, el director del gabinete del ministro remitió a esta asociación una carta fechada el 28 de mayo -dos días antes del pleno- con este texto: "Se acusa recibo del escrito que el pasado 10 de mayo ha presentado en este Ministerio, a la atención del Ministro del Interior, y se toma conocimiento del asunto que expone".

La ARMH espera que el Gobierno entrante, "por respeto a las víctimas del Billy el Niño, a la conducta impecablemente democrática que debe mantener del Estado y por la defensa de los Derechos Humanos", retire a esta persona la medalla y "a todos los miembros de la policía franquista cualquier distinción, reconocimiento institucional o beneficio económico o social que puedan disfrutar en la actualidad".