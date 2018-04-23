Público
Investidura en Catalunya Comín (ERC) pide al Parlament delegar su voto para facilitar así una investidura

Si la Mesa acepta la petición, JxCat y ERC ya tendrán suficientes votos para investir a un nuevo president sin necesitar el apoyo de la CUP.

Toni Comín en su escaño del Parlament de Catalunya. EFE/Archivo

El exconseller Antoni Comín, que se encuentra en Bélgica pendiente de saber si es extraditado o no en virtud de la euroorden impulsada por el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena, ha solicitado este lunes a la Mesa del Parlament que le permita delegar su voto, lo que facilitaría una investidura.

El escrito de petición, registrado en el Parlament, viene firmado por Comín como diputado del grupo parlamentario de ERC.

Comín alega que su situación actual lo "incapacita" para asistir a los plenos del Parlament, por lo que delega su voto en el portavoz del grupo parlamentario, Sergi Sabrià, "durante el tiempo que dure" esta imposibilidad para acudir al hemiciclo.

Si la Mesa, en la que las fuerzas independentistas disponen de mayoría, acepta la delegación de voto de Comín como ya ha hecho en el caso del expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, JxCat y ERC ya tendrán suficientes votos para investir a un nuevo president sin necesitar el apoyo de la CUP.

