Investidura en Catalunya El Gobierno advierte que mantendrá el 155 si no hay un Govern "conforme a derecho"

El Ejecutivo acusa al presidente del Parlament de actuar con precipitación y falta de transparencia al convocar para este jueves una sesión de investidura con Jordi Turull como nuevo candidato.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Soraya Sáez de Santamaria, jura durante la sesión constitutiva de la Cámara Baja, que ha inaugurado la XI legislatura. A la derecha el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Mariano Rajoy. EFE/J. J. Guillén

El Gobierno acusa al presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, de menoscabar la dignidad de esa institución al actuar con precipitación y falta de transparencia convocando para este jueves una sesión de investidura y advierte de que mantendrá el 155 "hasta que haya un Govern que tome posesión conforme a derecho".

Fuentes del Ejecutivo han realizado esa advertencia y han criticado a Torrent después de que éste haya convocado para mañana un pleno del Parlament para investir a Jordi Turull. Esa decisión, según recalca el Gobierno, va en contra del interés general de los ciudadanos.

Además, considera que sólo responde al interés político de los independentistas de mantener vivo un enfrentamiento con el Estado democrático, a pesar de que subraya que se ha demostrado sobradamente su capacidad para defender el imperio de la ley y la dignidad de sus instituciones.

El Gobierno recuerda que ya existía un calendario establecido para la investidura que ha sido modificado "de manera unilateral y arbitraria" con un objetivo político "condenado al fracaso".

No entra a valorar el Gobierno las consecuencias que la decisión adoptada por Torrent puede acarrear a la situación procesal de los diversos dirigentes políticos, pero reitera que la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución se mantendrá "hasta que no haya un nuevo Govern que tome posesión conforme a derecho".

De la misma forma, las fuentes del Gobierno recalcan que los únicos responsables de que un presidente de la Generalitat pueda ser apartado del cargo por inhabilitación, con el grave deterioro que ello supondría para la autonomía de Cataluña, son quienes están promoviendo la candidatura de un diputado como Turull con graves problemas judiciales.

