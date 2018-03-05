Público
Público

Investidura en Catalunya Los letrados del Parlament avalan reformar la Ley de la Presidencia pero rechazan las condiciones que pide JxCat

La propia Mesa del Parlament instó a los letrados a analizar la reforma de la formación de Carles Puigdemont antes de admitirla a trámite para saber si contravenía las medidas del 155 o las directrices del Tribunal Constitucional.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Xavier Muro y Antoni Bayona, letrados del Parlament. EFE/Archivo

Xavier Muro y Antoni Bayona, letrados del Parlament. EFE/Archivo

Los letrados del Parlamento catalán ven viable que la Mesa del Parlament tramite la reforma de la Ley de la Presidencia impulsada por JxCat después de que Carles Puigdemont haya renunciado a ser investido, pero avisan de que una iniciativa de tal calado no puede llevarse al pleno por el procedimiento de máxima urgencia y sin que se haya constituido un Govern.

Así lo exponen en un informe recogido por Europa Press y elaborado a petición de la propia Mesa del Parlament, que instó a los letrados a analizar la reforma de JxCat antes de admitirla a trámite para saber si contravenía las medidas del 155 o las directrices del Tribunal Constitucional (TC).

Los juristas de la cámara destacan que si Puigdemont siguiera siendo el candidato a la investidura esta reforma no podría admitirse a trámite porque "podría llegar a inferir" en las medidas cautelares del TC, que precisamente indican que el líder de JxCat solo podría ser investido estando presencialmente en el pleno y con permiso judicial.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Etiquetas